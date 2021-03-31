Shah Rukh Khan has secrets to share about his new films during latest #AskSRK session

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAB.NE.BANA.DI.JODI Shah Rukh Khan

It's a fun day when Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosts his epic #AskSRK session on Twitter. In an unfiltered form, the actor responds to fans' queries and his replies are full of wits and quirks. His latest interactive session was no different. Seeing his replies, we must admit that his sense of humour has only become sharper with time.

For instance, when a user asked him, "why there is no bio on your Twitter account?" the actor responded saying, "It’s still being compiled....so much of life has happened to me my friend, it’s difficult to restrict it in a bio." Likewise, when another asked, "WHAT'S THE SECRET OF YOUR BEING GLOBAL SUPERSTAR ? ALTHOUGH YOU ARE CATCHING UP WITH MOVIES BUT STILL YOU ARE SO FAMOUS," the actor replied, "Kismat bhi na badi jutti cheez hoti hai....kya karoon."

Also read: US Navy members sing Swades song 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera,' leaves Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman nostalgic

After "Zero", Shah Rukh took a break from signing any new film for a while. It's been almost three years since he was last seen on the big screen. Several fans asked SRK about his upcoming movies and when he will be announcing a new film. Assuring his fans of multiple films, actor in his tweets said, "Announcements are for airports and railway stations my friend....movies ki hawa toh khud ban jaati hai." "Arre so many films waiting to release in the cans....our turn will come after them don’t worry!" he wrote in a separate tweet.

When a Twitter user asked him about his plans to greet fans from Mannat, Shah Rukh said, "Yeah hope we can all meet but right now I avoid coming out so that people don’t congregate. But soon we will overcome all of this."

Some also posted trick questions for the actor. For instance, a user enquired about the colour of his underwear while another had a question about his bathroom habits. Responding to them SRK tweeted, "I only do these #asksrk for such classy and educated questions," "Will send you a video....ur inquisitiveness and yearning for learning is very touching."

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan to now release in 2022

Fans also had questions for the superstar about his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Here's how responded to them.

Shah Rukh also questions about his co-stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Responding a user about his favourite Aamir film, he wrote, "Raakh QSQT Dangal Lagaan 3 Idiots." Whereas for Salman he tweeted, "As always bhai toh bhai hi hai!"

Also read: Salman Khan to shoot for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' post Bigg Boss 14

For more entertainment news click here!