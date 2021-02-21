Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan to now release in 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated movie 'Pathan' has been slated for a 2022 release instead of the earlier plans to release it in 2021. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Instagram handle on Sunday. He wrote, "#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK's return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap."

After the centre's decision of allowing 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls, Yash Raj Films (YRF) had recently announced their 2021 slate for the films set to be releasing this year. However, the production company didn't announce the release date for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan', which is arguably the most awaited film under production today. The film would have marked Khan's comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years.

Other than being the comeback project of King Khan, 'Pathan' is also hyped up as it will feature an extended cameo of Salman Khan. In one of the epsiodes of reality Bigg bOss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Khan shared that after the show id over, he will move on to Pathan and others films.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero in 2018 alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He played the role of a dwarf. While the performances were much appreciated, the film failed to mark its presence at the box office.

Talking about Pathan, the film is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand. The movie is being billed as an action-thriller and is produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

-With ANI inputs