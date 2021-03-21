Satish Kaushik rushed to hospital days after testing positive for COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SATISH KAUSHIK Satish Kaushik rushed to hospital after testing positive for COVID19

Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik was tested positive for COVID19. On Wednesday, he took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans and also urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. The actor tweeted, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

As per the reports of ETimes, after the announcement, Satish was not feeling too well and his doctors advised him to get admitted to a hospital. He was rushed to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and has been receiving treatment since.

His spokesperson said, "Yes, Satish ji is currently admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He is recovering well. He was planning to get vaccinated for COVID-19; however, when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he found that he was positive. He quarantined himself at home for two days but decided to get admitted to the hospital for proper medical care. He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery.”

Many Bollywood celebriries including Boney Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Anup Soni, Mukesh Chabbra, Tusshar Kapoor had send their wishes for his speedy recovery. Hiten Tejwani wrote, "Take care Satishji and get well soon ..wishing u a speedy recovery" The filmmakers fans also poured in love and wishes.