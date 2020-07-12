Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AWESOMEITV Sarabjit actor Ranjan Sehgal dies due to multiple organ failure at 36

In another shocking turn of events, Sarabjit and Crime Patrol actor Ranjan Sehgal passed away due to multiple organ failure yesterday in Chandigarh. He was 36. He was admitted at the PGI, Chandigarh and was keeping unwell for a long time. He has been a popular face in the Punjabi industry and has worked in Hindi films and Television as well.

Starting his career as a theater artist, Sehgal shifted to Mumbai to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor. He worked in commercials first then featured in the lead role in Colors TV's show Rishon Se Badi Pratha. He has worked in many other TV shows as well including Tum Dena Saath Mera, Gustakh Dil, Bhawar, Jaane Kya Hoga Ram, and Kuldeepak. He even featured in multiple episodes of Crime Patrol.

In 2016, he starred in the Bollywood film Sarabjit which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda. Other than this, his Punjabi films include Yaaran Da Katchup, Aatishbaazi Ishq, and Mahi NRI.

