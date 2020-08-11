Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan's monsoon escapades, says 'Gone with the wind'

Actress Sara Ali Khan is enjoying monsoon to the fullest, and sharing moments of her rainy days with fans on social media.

The actress started her day sharing two videos of her enjoying a swim in the pool. On Instagram Story, she is seen enjoying her swim with Kishore Kumar playing n the background.

In another video, she is seen cycling with her brother Ibrahim. Her cap is blown away by the wind as she cycles on a road with lots of greenery around.

"Gone with the Wind," she captioned the video.

A while back, Sara posted a few pictures on Instagram of an adventure getaway with Ibrahim. In one of the images, she sits on Ibrahim's shoulders.

"Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe ...My younger brother -- begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun -- he says ‘I can't describe' ...To see more please like share and subscribe#doubletrouble #twinning #winning," Sara captioned the pictures in which sister-brother duo is seen twinning in white.

Sara loves to bring out her inner poet once in a while, with quirky rhyming every once in a while. The actress's recent post is an instance. "The calm before the storm... Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni's form Weather will change, rain will transform We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform," Sara posted on Instagram. She also shared two pictures where she is seen in a neon swimwear, sitting on a unicorn float in a swimming pool. In the images, she is enjoying the rain during her day out.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1". The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage