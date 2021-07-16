Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan's latest caption leaves fans in splits: 'Stay merry. Eat a cherry'

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user and often treats her fans with some interesting titbits and stunning pictures. She is a stunner and lights up her Instagram every time she posts a picture or caption/quote. Once again, the actress managed to make social media users laugh with her poetic skills. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a beautiful video of herself enjoying a boat ride. She was dressed in a white ethnic suit. But more than the video, it was her caption that caught the maximum attention of people.

Sara chose to write shayari as her caption. Her short poem's all about to stay merry. "Staying merry....Then even if you looking scary. In your brain, you are a fairy. So just stay merry. Eat a cherry," she added.

Earlier, Sara made headlines after her recent video and picture with her ‘Kedarnath’ Assistant Director Jehan Handa went viral. Her latest pics and video with Jehan has been talk of the town. Jehan first shared a cosy beach picture of the two on his Instagram handle. Sara reposted the same on her Gram feed with GIFs saying, "Love You" and "Take Me Back." Twinning in a similar outfit, Sara and Jehan are seen striking a fun pose in what is supposedly from one of their holidays together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in "Atrangi Re", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. "Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story. She is also a part of Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ co-starring Vicky Kaushal.