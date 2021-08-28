Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan's Ladakh getaway redefines a truly peaceful vacation

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in Ladakh along with actor Radhika Madan and musician Jasleen Royal. The 'Kedarnath' star's Ladakh diaries have redefined what a truly peaceful vacation looks like. In her latest Instagram post, on Saturday, Sara shared a string of images and video clips from the trip. In the first picture, Sara can be seen sitting while the sun sets in the beautiful background.

Another picture shows the 'Love Aaj Kal' star sitting in a basket swing chair with a hot beverage in her hand, while she looks at the picturesque landscape. In the video clip, Sara looked peaceful as she meditated in a Buddhist monastery. She can be seen wearing a soft pink shawl with her hair neatly tied in a braid. Take a look:

Sara's post was flooded with lakhs of likes within an hour of her uploading it. Many fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Sara and Radhika Madan are enjoying their time in Ladakh. They were earlier snapped together at the Mumbai airport. The duo flew to the beautiful location on Wednesday and are having the time of their lives in the valleys and mountains of Ladakh. Whether Radhika and Sara are in Ladakh for a shoot or for a leisure trip is still unknown.

Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' in 2018, and since then she featured in movies like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', and 'Coolie No. 1'. She will be next in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Talking about Radhika Madan, she made her debut in Bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha. The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which was released last year. Now, she has a film titled Shiddat lined up.

(With ANI Inputs)