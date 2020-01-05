Sara Ali Khan raises the mercury level with her latest vacation pictures

Sara Ali Khan is holidaying in the Maldives with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan

While the new year may have come down for most of us but for Sara Ali Khan her new year vacation just got an extension and we don’t have a reason to complain. Sara who has been holidaying at the beautiful locations of the Maldives has been treating her fans with pictures and video from her vacation. Sara was joined by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan earlier and she took to Instagram to share pictures. Now they have joined by mother Amrita Singh. The actress shared pictures and videos from her ski bike ride and diving session with the family.

Sara's recent Instagram update from her 'after bath' photo session will leave you awestruck. Her bikini pictures clicked by mother Amrita Singh raises the mercury and how?. 'Samandar Me Naha Ke', Sara captioned the photo.

Sara earlier shared her fun session with Amrita and Ibrahim.

Sara was seen relaxing in the pool leaving us wanting more.

Sara left for the new year holiday after Christmas celebration with family on Mumbai. She was earlier holidaying in Kerala with her friend.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the official remake of 1997 super hit Coolie No. 1. The roles of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor will be reprised by Varun and Sara in modern-day Coolie No. 1. The film is helmed by Varun’s father David Dhawan and will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.