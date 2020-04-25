Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan is back with her 'Knock Knock' jokes, brother Ibrahim can't stop laughing

Sara Ali Khan is the most entertaining actress out there. While she is in home quarantine with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh, she is not leaving a single chance to entertain her fans or herself. The actress shared a new video on Instagram with Ibrahim and guess what, she is back with her series of Knock Knock jokes. Sara looks cute as she asks the jokes from Ibrahim and laughs at her own wordplay. In the video, the actress says, 'Knock Knock', to this Ibrahim asks 'Who's there'. She says, 'Tank' and Ibrahim asks 'Tank who'. To this Sara says 'Tank you' and burst into laughter. On the other hand, Ibrahim is left puzzled.

The brother-sister duo goes on to give a shot to another of Sara's jokes. The actress says 'Knock Knock', to which Ibrahim asks, 'Who's there?'. Sara says 'Hawaii'. 'Hawaii who?' Ibrahim replied. 'I’m fine, Hawaii you?' Sara laughed. The actress shared the video saying, "For now, we all live under a rock. All of us - the nerd the jock. In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock." Check out the video here-

A few days ago, Sara had shared another throwback video of her Knock Knock jokes series with Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the video, Sara begins with 'Knock knock'. To this Ibrahim asks, 'Who’s there?' 'Annie,' Sara replies. 'Annie who?' her brother asks. 'Annie-thing you do I can do better than you,' says Sara as she breaks into a fit of laughter. She captioned the video saying, "Throwback to when you could... But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking." Watch the video here-

During the lockdown, Sara has been actively urging fans to stay positive and take care of their health. She has also been going LIVE on her social media while her workout sessions to encourage fans to exercise along with her at their homes and stay fit.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No.1. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re.

