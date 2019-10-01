Ibrahim is spitting image of father Saif Ali Khan in latest photoshoot with sister Sara

What catches one's eye is the similarity between Ibrahim and Saif (in his 20s, to be precise).

Ibrahim looks like a spitting image of his father Saif Ali Khan in his latest photoshoot where he has posed with his sister and actress Sara Ali Khan.

The sibling duo has posed in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s vibrant festive outfits for the cover photoshoot of Hello magazine. It is for the first time that the two have featured on the cover of the magazine together.

Sara often takes to Instagram and posts pictures of hers from movie sets and with her family -- that includes Ibrahim, and their mother Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapur's Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She was then seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh.

Sara often makes it to the headlines courtesy her alleged love affair with actor Kartik Aaryan -- who she said she had a crush on while on Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan. Imtiaz Ali took the utmost advantage of this connection and cast them together in a movie -- speculated to be the sequel to his earlier movie Love Aaj Kal.

Sara has also been shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 -- which is the remake of his earlier movie of the same name.

Ibrahim was seen bonding with Kartik, as they cheered for Sara walking the ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock at the Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi, in July.