Sara Ali Khan shares goofy BTS photos & videos to celebrate the one year anniversary of 'Kedarnath'

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan made her entry into Bollywood with her debut movie, 'Kedarnath' in 2018 and took the B-town by storm. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the movie and has come a long way since then. Kedarnath completed one year today and Sara posted a series of images and behind the scenes videoes to celebrate the milestone. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she thanked all the key people in her life as well as the movie.

She shared a bevy of images, most of them candids showing what goes behind in making of a movie. In a few images, she is seen getting her hair and make-up done. In one of the images, she is seen sitting with her the director of the movie, Abhishek Kapoor cuddled up in a blanket and a monkey cap. She is also seen taking swimming classes with her co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput.

She took to Instagram to express her gratitude to everyone. Captioning a series of images, she wrote, "I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this! Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back .And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath"

The actress also uploaded a BTS video in which she is seen dancing and goofing around with her costars in the movie- Sushant Singh Rajput and Pooja Gor. Watch it below:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the comedy film Coolie No. 1, an adaptation of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. She has also committed to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's as-yet untitled romantic drama.