Sara Ali Khan’s childhood photo with parents Saif and Amrita is the cutest thing on internet today

Sara Ali Khan's childhood photo with parents Saif and Amrita

Sara Ali Khan keeps ruling the headlines, either for her killer looks or for her statements. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and has been getting candid about her life. While fans love the actress as she is now, there is an army of fans who love to adore the actress; childhood pictures that keep surfacing the internet. Sara used to accompany her father on film sets when she was a child and her photos have already gone viral. This time, another picture of Sara has gone viral on the internet in which she is seen with parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

A fan club of Sara Ali Khan has shared a photo in which Sara is seen sharing a happy moment with father Saif Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. In the picture, dressed in white kurta and blue denim, Saif and Amrita are spotted twinning in matching outfits, while young Sara rocks a cute white frock with left down tresses. The unseen family picture is too cute for words. Check it out here-

Sara Ali Khan in a recent interview revealed that she sued to visit the sets of Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal that released in 2009. The film starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The actress revealed that she used to visit the sets that play with Deepika’s make-up. She also stated that she regret not learning anything while on the sets and passing her time eating food. Check out the video here-

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film will hit the screens on Valentines Day. She will next be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by David Dhawan. Recently, the actress announced Aanand L. Rai film Atrangi Re which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

