Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan back with 'Namaste Darshako' series as she gets wisdom teeth extraction | WATCH

Sara Ali Khan leaves no stone unturned to keep her fans entertained and updated with her life. Sara on Wednesday took to her social media and shared a funny video from the hospital bed minutes before the removal of her wisdom teeth. She underwent surgery and later informed her fans that it was successful.

As the video begins, Sara says "Namaste darshako. Sorry, main itne achche se baat nahi bol paa rahi hoon. Mujhe humare har sentence mein hasee aa rahi hai. Dr Shetty humare saath hai. Woh humare gyaani daanto ka...udghaatan bolne wali thi but I don't think that is correct. That means launch, right? What is extraction?" she said, struggling to get the right word.

After the anesthesia is given, Sara goes off to sleep and later, when she regains her consciousness, she says, "Namaste darshako. Humara surgery ho gaya. Sab kushal mangal (Hello, viewers. My surgery is over. It went well)." She also thanked her doctor and his team.While sharing the video on Instagram, the she wrote in her caption: "Gyaani daant bye bye." Her latest video will surely tickle your funny bones.

On February 9, Sara Ali Khan celebrated her mother Amrita Singh's birthday. On the special ocassion, Sara took to social media and posted a birthday wish for her along with a few throwback photos from one of their vacations.

In the caption, Sara wrote, "Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. I lo-blue the most #likemotherlikedaughter #twinning #winning #soulsisters #bosslady #beautiful #maa #travelbuddy #blessed (sic)."

On the professional front, Sara who made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput co-starrer Kedarnath in 2018 will be seen next in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.