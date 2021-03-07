Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim's 'day out' with daddy Saif Ali Khan; see pics

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim celebrated his birthday earlier this week. The pictures from the birthday bash surfaced on the internet. On Sunday Sara Ali Khan took to her social media and dropped two pictures from the celebrations. The actress captioned the pictures, "Daddy's Day Out #likefatherlikeson #carboncopy."

In the first picture, Sara can be seen posing with father Saif and brother Ibrahim. The actress rightly wrote carbon copy as the father-son duo actually look alike. In the second picture, Sara poses with Ibrahim as they celebrate his 20th birthday.

The actress on Friday with her baby brother a happy birthday as she shared a picture with him and wrote a heartfelt caption, "Happy Birthday Iggy Potter, I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes."

Saif Ali Khan had hosted a party for Ibrahim. Many star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Suneil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, actor Alaya F joined in.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie no 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai.