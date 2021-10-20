Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samantha Ruth Prabhu files defamation cases against YouTube channels for spreading rumours

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently announced her separation from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, stood up for herself in these tough situations. She has now filed defamation cases against some YouTube channels for streaming malignant content about her. Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV, and a few more YouTube channels will receive legal notices from Samantha, for defaming her image on their respective channels. Also, Samantha has apparently filed a legal notice against an advocate named Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spoken about actress' marital life and had alleged that she had affairs.

Post her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been the talk of the town and is being targeted by internet bullies. In the wake of all the negativity, Samantha had released a personal note asking others stay away from her as she is not going to allow any kind of negativity to break her. Apparently, neither her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, nor his father Nagarjuna stood by her in these struggles. Samantha addresses false affair, abortion rumours amid separation with Naga Chaitanya

On the professional front, Samantha has a couple of interesting subjects she would start shooting for soon, while she is also taking her personal space to cope with the recent tumult in her life. Recently, Samantha signed a bilingual film with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. Production house Dream Warrior Pictures made an announcement about their upcoming project. The makers also unveiled a poster featuring Samantha.

There is no official confirmation regarding the other cast members to share the screen alongside Samantha yet. It is reported that SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu will be producing the film. Apart from this, Samantha's mythological movie 'Shaakunthalam' is currently in the post-production phase. The 'Rangasthalam' actress recently joined the team to complete the dubbing formalities as well.

