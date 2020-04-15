Salman Khan shares powerful message through latest Insta post highlighting importance of lockdown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan shares powerful message through latest Instagram post amid lockdown

Salman Khan is currently in quarantine in his Panvel farmhouse, away from family. But the actor has actively been taking part in helping people in need ever since the lockdown started. Salman Khan has extended help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the lockdown. Additionally, he has also deposited money into the bank accounts of the crew of his forthcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai even though shooting is stalled. Today, the superstar took to Instagram to share an impactful message through his latest post.

Taking to his handle, he shared a photo of two men praying in their respective balconies. “Setting examples...” he captioned the photo that also puts forth a message of unity.

Salman Khan had recently shared a video where he spoke about missing his father, Salim Khan who is residing alone in their Mumbai apartment. The rest of their family along with Salman are stuck at their farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai amid the lockdown. In that video, Salman informed that he has not met his father since three weeks ago.

Salmna Khan is all set to launch his own YouTube channel Being Salman Khan. Through his Youtube channel, Salman Khan will showcase his paintings,.his songs which he has been writing and composing. He will also be making some videos and audios as well. Most importantly Salman is creating an awareness video on Covid 19 where he is going to urge people in his own style, Salman Khan's manager and spokesperson confirmed the same in an exclusive interaction with India TV.

"Salman Khan has been thinking on this for quite a while now and now all set to put it together", he was quoted as saying.

