Salman Khan comforts nervous Saiee Manjrekar at Dabangg 3 promotions. Watch video

Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar attended an event together where a massive crowd turnout left Saiee nervous and overwhelmed.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2019 10:54 IST
salman khan saiee manjrekar dabangg 3

Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar were received by a massive crowd turn out at a promotional event for Dabangg 3

Salman Khan is everyone's favourite and the superstar attracts a huge crowd wherever he goes. Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Dabangg 3. At a recent promotional event, the superstar saw a huge crowd turn out which was eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Salman. While Salman Khan is used to handling such mad crowd turn out his Dabangg 3 co-star was left overwhelmed with this fan turnout. Saiee looks visible nervous with all the fan frenzy around her.

In a video from the event, Saiee Manjrekar looks nervous looking at the crowd. Salman tries to compose Saiee and pats her back. The actress looks back at Salman and looks like she tells him "so many people". Further in the video, Salman makes sure that Saiee is safely escorted from the event.

View this post on Instagram

#SalmanKhan with #saieemanjrekar today for a fitness event #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar is ready for release on December 20 and the cast of the film is busy promoting their film. Saiee who is the daughter of filmmaker actor Mahesh Manjrekar will be making her Bollywood debut with the film. Dabangg 3 is the third installment of Salman Khan's superfit Dabangg franchise.

Directed by Prabhudeva the film is set to release in a total of four languages that include Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Southern star Kichcha Sudeep will play the role of the main villain in the film. Salman Khan has been giving fans a glimpse of the film through various teasers and songs from the film. The first Dabangg released in 2010 and was a superhit, the film also marked Sonakshi Sinha's entry into films.

