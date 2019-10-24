Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan lauds Sivakarthikeyan and Abhay Deol's Hero teaser

Salman Khan has launched the teaser of Sivakarthikeyan and Abhay Deol starrer Tamil film Hero. "What a stylish teaser! Very happy to launch @kjr_studios #HeroTeaser", the Dabangg 3 actor tweeted.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero directed by Irumbu Thirai fame P.S Mithran. The film produced by KJR studios has Arjun Sarja, Abhay Deol and Ivana in important roles. Kalyani Priyadarshan is making her debut in the Tamil film industry with Hero.

The film is speculated to be a superhero film. George C. William is cranking the camera for the film while Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music.