Salman Khan is delighted as his artwork will be displayed at THIS prestigious exhibition

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

The artwork of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to be showcased at a prestigious exhibition. The actor on Friday took to his Instagram and shared his excitement over the same. The exhibition is organised by Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, in association with gallery g. Salman says he is delighted, honoured, privileged and over the moon to display his work amongst great artist and legends including Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, and VS Gaitonde.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, "Awkward embarrassed n yet delighted, honoured, privileged n over the moon to display my work amongst such great artist n legends like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, & VS Gaitonde. In all humility thank u for the honour! @sgmf2020 @googleartsculture @agpworld #AGPWorld."

An art work on Mother Teresa done by Salman Khan, who has been painting as a hobby for several years, will be put on display alongside pieces by other artists.

SGMF Art or Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, on the other hand, is proud to showcase the artwork of Salman Khan on its Google Arts and Culture collection.

"sgmf2020 is proud to showcase the artwork of @beingsalmankhan on its brand new @googleartsculture collection. His signed & dated painting based on #MotherTeresa titled ‘Immortal” can now be viewed here and in person, at the ongoing show ‘The Masters & The Modern' along with Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore and many other such masters. Special thanks to @agpworld for making this possible. Explore another style of artistic expressions of this #bollywood #superstar #agpworld," the official page wrote.

The exhibition will be held from February 27 to March 10 in Bengaluru.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will hit the theatres on Eid this year and stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The superstar also has Antim and Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is the next chapter in the action-thriller franchise, also backed by YRF, will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as spy agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.