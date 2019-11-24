Salman Khan shares a throwback picture with 'Daddy' Salim Khan, wishes him 'Happy Birthday'

It is no unknown fact that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has one of the most closely-knit families in the B-town. He is extremely close to his family, including his brothers and especially his father, actor-screen writer Salim Khan. Salim Khan celebrated his 84th birthday on the 24th of November. On this special occasion, actor and a doting son Salman shared a throwback picture with his father, wishing him on his birthday. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen joyously sitting together and fishing.

The actor took to Instagram to share this picture, captioning it "Happy bday daddy..."

Salman's father Salim Khan is a well-known scriptwriter. He started his career as an actor. He, along with Javel Akhtar are known as the first screenwriters to achieve star status. They are together regarded as Hindi cinema's greatest screenwriters. He has written scripts for highest grossing movies like 'Sholay', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar', 'Kranti', and the Don franchise. He was responsible for developing the 'angry young man' image of actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Salim Khan started his career with director Amarnath, after the latter spotted him at a wedding. Amarnath called Salim Khan to Mumbai at a salary of Rs 400 per month. This is how he started out as an actor as went on to do more than 14 films.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor will be next seen in 'Dabangg 3' and in 'Radhe' after that.

