Salman Khan celebrates 25 years of strong bond with bodyguard Shera, see pic

Superstar Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share a picture with his bodyguard Shera on completing 25 years together. Shera is seen with Salman Khan like a shadow protecting him. Shera aka Gurmeet Singh has been Salman Khan's bodyguard for 25 years now and is known to be very close to Salman and his family.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, "25 years and still Being strong . . @beingshera"

In an interview to India Express, Shera said, “Maalik means master and Salman Maalik is everything to me. I will lay down my life for him. He is my god”

Salman Khan also considers Shera as part of his family and the superstar will soon be launching Shera's son Tiger in films. Salman has been personally involved in Tiger's grooming process and Shera's request also helps him in taking up scripts that are offered to Tiger.