Salman Khan celebrates 25 years of strong bond with bodyguard Shera, see pic

Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share a picture with bodyguard Shera as they celebrate 25 years of their bond.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2019 17:20 IST
salman khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Salman Khan shared a picture with his bodyguard Shera celebrating 25 years of their bond

Superstar Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share a picture with his bodyguard Shera on completing 25 years together. Shera is seen with Salman Khan like a shadow protecting him. Shera aka Gurmeet Singh has been Salman Khan's bodyguard for 25 years now and is known to be very close to Salman and his family. 

Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, "25 years and still Being strong . . @beingshera"



25 years and still Being strong . . @beingshera



In an interview to India Express, Shera said, “Maalik means master and Salman Maalik is everything to me. I will lay down my life for him. He is my god”



It's been 25 years since I have been serving my Maalik @beingsalmankhan as a shadow, but till date I get mesmerized as a fan with Maalik's aura. #Salmankhan #Shera #Beingshera



India Tv - salman khan

Salman Khan with his bodyguard Shera

Salman Khan also considers Shera as part of his family and the superstar will soon be launching Shera's son Tiger in films. Salman has been personally involved in Tiger's grooming process and Shera's request also helps him in taking up scripts that are offered to Tiger.  

