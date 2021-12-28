Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADSHAH, VIRALBOY_SAHDEV Sahdev Dirdo is unconscious, Badshah shares health update on Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy post accident

Sahdev Dirdo, a 10-year-old boy who shot to fame after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' song went viral on the Internet, was on Tuesday injured when the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Sharing an update on his health, rapper Badshah, who collaborated with him for a remix version of the song, shared an update on Twitter.

“In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. I’m there for him. Need your prayers,” he tweeted.

As per reports, Sahadev was on his way to Sukma with his family members, during which the bike crashed uncontrollably. This led to Sahdev's serious injuries. He is now referred to Jagdalpur after receiving first aid in Sukma.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has extended help in the matter. "Expressing grief over the news of the accident of Sahdev Dirdo, Chief Minister Shri @bhupeshbaghel has directed Collector Shri Vineet Nandanwar @SukmaDist to provide best medical aid at the earliest", CMO Chhattisgarh tweeted.

Dirdo is a native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district, became an Internet sensation earlier this year after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' in school uniform went viral. The video was reportedly shot in 2019 inside his classroom by his school teacher. He also featured along with Badshah and Aastha Gill in a new version of the song, a video if which was released in August. He also appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a guest.