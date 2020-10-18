Sadhguru meets Will Smith and shares glimpse of their rendezvous. See Pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SADHGURU Their pictures which are doing rounds on the internet

Guess who Indian Spiritual leader Sadhguru met? well, no points for that, it's Hollywood superstar Will Smith! yes, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev recently had a rendezvous withThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and even shared some pics from their meeting on social media. In the pics the duo are seen talking and laughing together.

Sadhguru posted the pictures and captioned them as, “Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg @willsmith”

Ever since the series of photos were posted they started doing rounds on the Internet. Going by the pictures seems like the two bonded quite well with eachother as they can be seen posing for the camera, having a deep conversation and sharing a laugh.

Check out the pictures below:

The photos have almost 400000 likes. Actor Suzanne Bernert took to the comments section and wrote, “I don’t know who is the lucky one in this meeting ...guess both of them." Sadhguru also revealed that he met Will’s family. However, he didn't share any pics of his meeting with the actor's family.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Will Smith visited India, Earlier in the past also the Hollywood star graced his presence in the country and took part in Ganga aarti at Haridwar. Will even opened up about his experience about the same on his social media handle saying, "Travelling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world."

Check out the post below:

Will Smith was last seen in the third part of film franchise Bad Boys for Life which released earlier this year and received positive reviews. The movie was a box-office success. On the professional front, Smith is coming up with King Richard which is a biopic on American tennis coach and tennis star Serena Williams’ father. He will be seen playing the lead in the film.

