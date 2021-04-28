Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik's strong message to her hacker: Use your energy on crisis nation is going through

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on Wednesday evening took to Instagram to issue a statement that a hacker had been trying to get into her social media account. She added the hacker was Delhi-based. "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account and the location is Delhi. Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through," Rubina wrote on her verified Instagram page. "You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste," she wrote as caption, with her post.

Earlier this month, Rubina's husband, actor Abhinav Shukla had opened up about how he took down a website that shared contact numbers of several stars, including Rubina, with the help of a friend.

From sharing behind the scenes (BTS) videos from her shoot to posting fun reels, the actress makes sure to keep entertaining her fans. Recently Rubina shared a few pictures with Dipika Kakar who is currently doing Sasural Simar Ka 2 and producer Rashmi Sharma.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram Rubina wrote, "Who run the world???GIRLS@msrashmi2002_ @ms.dipika #womensupportingwomen #girl #power #rubinadilaik #bosslady #bts"

The actress has resumed work after her Bigg Boss win. She will be seen reprising her role of Saumya in the daily Show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki" after two years. Upon her return to the show, she said, "After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show."

For the unversed, TV show, "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the struggles of a 'kinnar', or transgender.

