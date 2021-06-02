Rubina Dilaik misses Abhinav Shukla, sends him virtual hug in this mushy post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik

Actress Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Wednesday to post an adorable video for her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, who is currently shooting for "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11" in Cape Town, South Africa. Rubina shared in her post that she was missing Abhinav. She posted a video saying that she cannot hug the actor at the moment and hence is sending virtual hugs to him.

"Lovers these days," she captioned the video and tagged Abhinav in the post.

Few days back, she posted a series of throwback pictures with Abhinav saying she's missing him a lot. "One month of not being in your arms....... ohh! I miss you @ashukla09." she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back and had quarantined herself at Shimla. She had posted a video recently informing her fans about things that helped recover faster from COVID. The actress posted a video in which she talks about the five things to do while battling Covid. She says she ate healthy, stayed hydrated, practised yoga, took medications on time and listened to music.

She captioned the post as: "I quarantined for more than 19days. But these are 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery. Most important is to listen to your favourite music and be happy. #staysafe #covi?d19 #covidrecovery #meditate #hydrate #behappy."

On the work front, the actress has resumed work after her Bigg Boss 14 win. She has reprised her role of Saumya in the daily Show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki" after two years.