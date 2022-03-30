Bollywood project on the cards for Ram Charan? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAMCHARAN Ram Charan

The film is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era

The prodigious success of S.S. Rajamouli's recent release 'RRR' has gingered up things for Tollywood star Ram Charan. Having turned heads with his astounding performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie, Ram Charan has become the bull's eye for filmmakers in Bollywood. Gossip about Charan's apparent Bollywood movie is currently making rounds among the folks in the Telugu movie industry.

It is reported that a popular Hindi production house has come up with an interesting offer to rope in Ram Charan for its upcoming biggie. While the reports lack authenticity, it is still being talked about that, Ram Charan will definitely be seen in a Bollywood movie soon after his current commitments. ALSO READ: On RRR's massive success, Jr NTR pens special note for SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt & others

Talking about Ram Charan's RRR, the film is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era. It delivers a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Through the film, Ram Charan proved to everyone that he is a storm and he can blow people away with this terrific performance. He brought to life the iconic freedom fighter character Alluri Seetharama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody in pivotal role.

Apart from this, Ram Charan is busy shooting for Shankar Shanmugham's upcoming big-ticket movie, in which Kiara Advani is the female lead. Actors Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra too are a part of this big-budget film, which is being made in multiple languages. S.S. Thaman is scoring the music for this film, which has Tirru cranking the camera. RRR: Mahesh Babu showers praises on Ram Charan-Jr NTR; awestruck by their 'Naatu Naatu' song

The 'Rangasthalam' actor has a project under Gautham Thinnanuri's direction as well.

