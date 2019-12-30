Rohman Shawl's latest Insta post for Sushmita Sen will make your heart skip a beat

Rohman Shawl's Insta post for girlfriend Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl often make appearance on each other's Instagram feed in their display of love. In his latest Instagram post, Rohman shared a lovely picture where the two can be seen gazing at each other in complete love while Sushmita leans on Rohman. The amazing picture was topped with a lovely note for Sushmita Sen.

Sharing the picture, Rohman wrote, " “At different stages in my life, i have had people ask me a question that i have never really been able to answer...What makes you feel complete?? Finally i have an Answer (not for them but for my own self). @sushmitasen47 YOU ARE MY ANSWER…”

Sushmita too had a lovely reply to Rohman's Insta Post for her. She wrote, “In all the unanswered prayers...YOU are the answered one!! I love you babushhhh…”.

Sushmita Sen's comment

Earlier Sushmita Sen had shared a video from her Christmas celebration with Rohman and daughter Renee and Alisah. In the video Renee, Alisah were seen singing Christmas carol while Rohman played guitar. Rohman and Sushmita have been dating each other for a year now and they have never shied away from expressing their love in front of the world.

On the work front, Sushmita will soon be making her comeback to the silver screen after a gap of 10 years. She had taken a break from films to spend more time with her daughter in their growing up age. While Sushmita didn’t share any detail of the project she will be part of, she shared an Instagram post making the announcement.

