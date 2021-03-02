Rishi Kapoor said 'every day should be Women's Day,' and we cannot agree more

Image Source : TWITTER/ RISHI, MALAIKA, AMITABH Rishi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan

It is that time of the month when social media platforms turn pink and women across the globe find acknowledgment for their achievements and their undying spirit is lauded by all. As International Women's Day approaches on 8th March, we recall how late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor encouraged to celebrate womanhood round the year.

'Every day should be Women's Day,' the veteran actor had tweeted last year responding to a fan who had shared a collage of pictures featuring his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and granddaughter Samara.

Not only Kapoor but Amitabh Bachchan also rooted to encourage women more often. In 2015, he shared a tweet writing, "'Woman's Day' .. ?? A single day dedicated to women ? But a woman dedicates every day of her life! (sic)."

In the past, Bollywood actresses Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani and filmmaker Karan Johar among others had also stepped forward sharing inspiring messages urging women to stand for themselves and be the changing force.

Sharing a powerful note, Arora had taken to Instagram and asked women to be their own 'queens'. Whereas, Advani and Johar had motivated them to stop seeking validation from others.

This year, India TV takes the initiative to celebrate and salute powerful women. Join us and spread the word, '#HarDinWomensDay'.