Rishi Kapoor request fans to avoid violence during lockdown: Don’t resort to stone throwing or lynching

Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor request fans to avoid violence during lockdown

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been very active on Twitter since the coronavirus lockdown. He has been urging fans to follow the guidelines set by the government in order to help contain the spread of the virus in India. However, the recent instances about people getting violent with the authorities have left him disappointed. In his latest tweet, Rishi Kapoor has requested his fans to avoid violence and co-operate with the people working for their betterment.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!"

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

For the unversed, the tweet has been done in regard to the news of a doctor getting attacked in Telangana by a person who tested positive for Covid-19. The man attacked the doctor after the doctors confirmed that his brother died due to coronavirus. In another instance, locals of Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore pelted stones at health workers who had arrived to screen people in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor has also suggested imposing emergency on the country as the number of confirmed cases in the country rose.tweeted, "Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency."

Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 31, 2020

Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed,people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 26, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page