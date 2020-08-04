Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty was not allowed to attend Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, says actress' lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. His last rites took place at Vile Parle Crematorium on June 15 in the presence of family members and a few Bollywood celebrities. Rhea Chakraborty had visited Cooper Hospital where Sushant's mortal remains were kept in Mumbai, however, the actress' lawyer Satish Maneshinde has revealed in a statement that she was not allowed to attend his funeral. Rhea's lawyer said that the actress' name was removed from the list of 20 by the late actor's family.

He said that Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai and the claims about her missing are wrong. He said that she was in Mumbai on 14th June 2020 and was not allowed to attend the funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput as her name was struck off from the list of 20. She was summoned by Mumbai Police on 18th of June 2020 at Bandra Police Station. Her statement was recorded there. Subsequently, she was summoned to appear on 17th July 2020 at Santacruz Police station. She appeared and recorded her supplementary statement.

Satish Maneshinde further said, "Later on when the Bihar Police came to Mumbai to investigate a case on the basis of an FIR registered at Patna, she approached the Supreme Court and filed a transfer petition on 30th July 2020 for transfer of the case to Mumbai in view of the legal position that a case registered beyond the jurisdiction of the local police station where the alleged incident has taken place can only record a "Zero FIR" and transfer it for investigation to Mumbai where the criminal law has already been set in motion. The Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the case legally and otherwise."

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rhea Chakraborty at Cooper Hospital

"Till today no notice or summons has been received by her from Bihar Police and they have no Jurisdiction to investigate the case. She has filed proceedings in the SC. She has sought transfer of the case to Mumbai. The case is Sub Judice," Maneshinde added.

Several reports claim that Rhea along with her family left her building in the middle of the building a few days back and has not returned. She released a 20-second video later saying that truth shall prevail and she is not speaking anything about the case on advice of her lawyers. In the clip, she said: "I have an immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I will refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer as the matter is sub judice."

