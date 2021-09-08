Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RENUKASH710 Renuka Shahane to host 'Crime Patrol Satark: Gumraah Bachpan'

Renowned television and film actress Renuka Shahane will now be seen anchoring 'Crime Patrol Satark: Gumraah Bachpan'. As an anchor, Renuka will be seen restating the warning indicators as well as the thought process that a teenager experiences leading to inevitable crimes. The episodes will focus on presenting situations that teach parents how to recognise certain cautionary signs, inform and educate their children, and assist them proactively.

Confirming her association with the show, Renuka shared: "It is my pleasure to be a part of a show like 'Crime Patrol'. According to me, a show like this not just helps in educating the society but serves as a ready reckoner in making people aware of their surroundings."

Renuka will aim to bring forward the earnest fears of every parent and the warning signs as she sheds light on the crimes committed by teenagers.

"As an anchor and a mother of two children, my only intent is to encourage people to understand what goes on in the minds of the teenagers and what are the telltale signs that can be timely addressed," she adds.

'Crime Patrol Satark: Gumraah Bachpan' will air starting from September 13 on Sony Entertainment Television.