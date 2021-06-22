Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Renee Sen on sharing screen space with mom Sushmita Sen: We've spoken about working together

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen who made her acting debut with the short film 'Suttabaazi' has left an impeccable mark due to her flawless performance. She has been garnering a lot of praises from both fans and critics alike. In a recent interview, Renee expressed her desire to become a full-time actor, plans of working with mother Sushmita Sen and her equation with Rohman Shawl.

Renee Sen said that her mother Sushmita Sen was 'in tears' after watching the film, and was 'very supportive'.

On working with Sushmita, Renee said in an interview with ETimes, "We have spoken about it so many times at home. But I also know that to reach where she is, will take me a lot of time. I want to work with her but I have to work a lot on myself to get to where she is. Although we have talked about working together, we have never really discussed a genre per se. So, maybe a love story or an action film."

Renee also opened up about the comfortable equation the family shared with 'Rohman uncle'. "We all might be in the same room and doing different things, like Alisah might be reading and I might be doing something else. There are times when Rohman uncle shares his experiences with us, we have discussions with Alisah, we talk about things happening around us…We are all in a happy space, more than anything."

Suttabaazi, released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen recently made her comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar series 'Aarya.' She was currently shooting for the second season of the show.