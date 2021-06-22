TravelTuesday: Milind Soman misses momos, butter tea, long treks of Ladakh, wishes to visit again

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/MILIND SOMAN Travel Tuesday: Milind Soman misses momos, butter tea, long treks of Ladakh, wishes to visit again

Milind Soman is known for his love for fitness and travel. Milind's Instagram profile is proof that how much the actor is missing traveling in the times of the coronavirus pandemic. Milind often shares throwback pictures from his vacations to the mountains and beaches along with his wife Ankita. On Tuesday, Milind shared yet another throwback picture from his trip to Ladakh. In his #TravelTuesday post, he revealed that how much he enjoys going to Ladakh and would love to visit the place again.

Appreciating the place, its people and the food Milind wrote in the caption, "Missing the high hills of Ladakh, one of my most favorite places on !!!!! Things seem to be opening up, maybe travel soon ??? This will definitely be one of the first places I go Momos, butter tea, long treks in the purple mountains and the beautiful smiles of the Ladakhi people !! Om mani padme hum (sic)."

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have traveled the world together. The couple had visited Ladakh in 2019. Sharing a cute video of the two walking hand-in-hand, Milind wrote on Instagram back then, “#traveltuesday!!! Walking around Pangong Tso at 14000ft with @ankita_earthy the more I travel around India I see this country is so beautiful and every place is more beautiful with you (sic).”

Milind is also a fitness enthusiast. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, sharing his picture he wrote in a long note, " Happy international yoga day ! Mind, body and spirit work together to bring out the best in you. Stand before you walk, walk before you run, run before you jump, jump before you stand on your head! And remember to do it all. Step by step, learn all things like a child, mind open, body gradually prepared."

On the work front, Milind has appeared in several movies such as Chef and Bajirao Mastani. He was last seen in the web series Paurashpur.