Remembering good old days, Sonakshi Sinha sits in 'parked car' just to see how it feels like 

Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday treated fans with a hilarious post on social media. The Dabangg actress tried to get a feel of normal life amid the coronavirus lockdown and sat her "parked car" to remember how it feels like. She took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie from the car. In the photograph, Sonakshi Sinha is seen wearing a white t-shirt and sporting sunglasses. She captioned the funny image: "Quarantine day 34: sat in my (parked) car today just to remember what it feels like A#sundayselfie."

The "Dabangg" actress then took to Instagram Stories, to showcase her art work amid lockdown.

Recently, the actress took on people who are abandoning their pets due to the misconception that they spread or contract coronavirus. She said that such people should abandon their inhumanity instead.

Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity! #DogsDontSpreadCorona #BeKindToAnimals pic.twitter.com/jQlSmdCm5d — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 8, 2020

Amid the current panic situation created around the spread of novel coronavirus, reports of people abandoning their pets are doing rounds. However, both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have denied any such claims.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen on screen in the third installment of Salman Khan starrer "Dabangg 3".

She will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride of India". The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.

It tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

