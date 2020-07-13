Rekha to undergo COVID-19 test, BMC not allowed to enter bungalow

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REKHA_THE_LEGENDARY_LOVER Rekha to get tested for coronavirus

Veteran actress Rekha will be tested for the novel coronavirus. One of the actress's security guards had tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently, after which her bungalow in Bandra 'Sea Springs' had been sealed by the BMC. Today, Rekha and her manager Farzana along with three servants of the house and a security guard were supposed to undergo coronavirus tests. The BMC team reached Rekha's residence for the same. However, no one opened the door. After a while, the manager spoke from behind the door and enquired as to what the matter was. When BMC team told her that they had come to take their tests, Farzana said, "Take the number, call me, and then we shall talk." Ultimately, the BMC team had to return.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer of BMC H West ward Sanjay Phude said that they called up the manager Farzana once again. To which, she replied that Rekha is fit and fine and, also said she is doing completely fine as well. Furthermore, she informed the BMC team that they haven't come in contact with anyone.

Furthermore, the BMC officials said that Rekha does not come out often nor meet anyone and, its perfectly fine to take precautions. However, it is absolutely necessary for them to get tested for Covid-19 because it comes under the law and, it is mandatory for anyone who has come in close contact with the infected person, to get themselves tested for the virus.

After this, the BMC sent a sanitization team to Rekha's house. They also tried their best to get inside her home as they wanted to sanitize Rekha's home from the inside as well. However, this time around too, no one answered the door. As a result of which, the team sanitized the house from outside and also its surrounding areas including the security guard's cabin.

