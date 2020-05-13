Raveena Tandon shares throwback video with fans from the days when 'social distancing was an unheard word'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON Raveena Tandon shares throwback video with fans

Raveena Tandon is missing the time when "social distancing was an unheard word"! The actress took to Instagram to express how much she is missing interacting with fans. Raveena has shared a couple of videos on Instagram. In the first, she can be seen interacting, laughing and clicking pictures with a group of female fans. In the other, a shirtless man in a pair of denims shows off the words "Ravina is my God" on his chest, even as he sobs inconsolably.

"#They make us. #throwback #peoplewholove , this man was waiting in the heat, that precious withered rose, couldn't believe when I agreed to meet him, that pure love,that innocence. We will surely miss those days..when social distancing was an unheard word .. I'm missing the personal touch , the interactions with people , well wishers . Artistes thrive on love and we are because they make us , with their love and appreciation. It will take a long time for the world to heal, till then this love and one to one, human bonding shall be sorely missed..." wrote the actress.

On Wednesday, Raveena Tandon also remembered her pillar of strength, her mother on her birthday. In a long post, the actress wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Rock, my best friend ,my mom.. #HappyBirthdayMom my strength , my spice my spunk, my “bad assness “ comes all from her ! Thank you for the fabulous genes that you passed onto me ,Will never be as beautiful,inside out,as you are, but still trying and won’t give up! Love you now love you forever "

A couple of days ago, Raveena took to Instagram to share throwback photos from a beach vacation with husband Anil Thadani. "To be back sunkissed,on a beach,the sunshine and the sand ... with the waves gently teasing your toes ..#waiting #lockdownblues," she captioned.

