Raveena Tandon reveals she was on her period and had fever while shooting Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Akshay

Raveena Tandon revealed she was chumming while shooting Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's Tip Tip Barsa Pani is every 90s kid's nostalgia. The song which had Raveena draped in a plain yellow saree and grooving while getting drenched in rain soon became a chartbuster. However, behind-the-scene, things were difficult for the actress. In her latest interview to Pinkvilla, Raveena recalled the obstacles she had to face while shooting for the song.

Sharing her experience Raveena revealed that she was dancing barefoot with nails and stones lying around. She caught fever while shooting for the four days at a construction site. The water was extremely cold and she was treating her fever with honey and ginger on the sets. To make the matter worse, she was also chumming during the shooting. In fact, she bruised her knees while twirling on them as the saree she wore was quite thin.

In an earlier interview to Asian Age, Raveena had said, “I was never comfortable doing provocative songs. But this time, I was convinced that it would be okay. And, it was. The song was fabulous and the choreography, though erotic, was never suggestive or vulgar. I’d never do anything even remotely off-colour in my entire career.”

Raveena also reacted on her songs being rehashed. The actress is loving the remixes and said that she’s all for it. “They add new life to the song. I enjoy them, I loved Sheher Ki Ladki, Mast Mast, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare,” she said. “I’ve performed to so many of them. And I end up owning them again so its win-win situation for me," she added.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani from 1994 film Mohra was crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. A remixed version of the song, featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif, will be featured in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The movie was scheduled to release in March but now has been indefinitely delayed due to coronavirus lockdown.