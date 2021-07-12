Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAVEENA/TWITTER/FILEIMAGE Raveena Tandon, Nana Patekar share emotional posts for late Dilip Kumar | VIDEO

Actor Dilip Kumar, popularly known as 'Tragedy King' in the Hindi film industry, passed away recently. He was 98 years old. Everyone is still mourning the inevitable loss that has occurred due to the demise of the veteran actor. People are paying tribute to the actor in different ways. Recently, Naseeruddin Shah shared stories of his life related to Dilip Kumar. And now actor Nana Patekar has also written an emotional post on Facebook for the late actor. Not just him, but even actress Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video with Dilip Kumar, after seeing which the fans became emotional.

Nana Patekar's FB post read, "My sir has left, many people will write, many will write. Words will still remain dwarf. A great artist and a very intolerant person. I am upset that I couldn't participate in her last journey while offering memory. This lost moment will be blossomed till death. He was like my father. He turned his hand on my back, he is still the reason of my courage. I still remember, one day I went to her home, she called me. It was raining a lot and I got soaked.

We were standing at the door when we reached. Went in, got towels, wiped my head. He made me wear his own shirt from inside. Where did I live dry, I was still wet inside. Eyes were betraying, but I was still trying to handle myself. How much were you praising Krantiveer film. Listening to their comments on each and every context of the movie, I was completely lost in them. I was reading their eyes. I have heard many dialogues expressed by her eyes."

He continued, "Everyone has a lot of memories. Dilip Saheb, who says everything in a small close-up. My generation has but been touched by them. Today the interpretation of happiness-sorrow, joy-discussion, love-hatred has changed. Who I was to them, yet I feel infinite pain. What would be going on with his life partner Saira ji at this time. When and where his wife ended, stopped... who knows. Even then mother, sometimes father, brother, sister, friend. How many roles she played, and in such a great way. He never let the smile on his face go away. What will you remember now?"

Raveena Tandon, who is quite active on social media shared a throwback video that also features Govinda. In the video, Dilip Kumar was seen praising Raveena and said, "Raveena Tandon is the daughter of my dear friend. I was watching an interview of Raveena a couple of days back, in which she herself enumerated her shortcomings."

She captioned the same, "Dilip Sahab Will always cherish these moments."

Kumar's career spanned over six decades, during which he acted in over 65 films and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas' (1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998. The evergreen icon is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu.