Rasika Dugal shares pic from 'suitable times' on 'A Suitable Boy' set

Actor Rasika Dugal has shared throwback pictures from the shoot of Mira Nair's web series "A Suitable Boy", which had dropped digitally last year. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with the cast and crew. The show was shot before Covid and Rasika called those "suitable times". "In suitable times! #Throwback The most suitable on-screen and off-screen people. Miss you all! Photobombing skills being suitably tested by @namitdas @shahanagoswami. @sharavarideshpande only one photobomber understands the other @pagliji @tanyamaniktala @mikhail.sen @danesh.razvi @aamirbashir @gomberv @therealvivaanshah @mahirakakkar @samiazehra #ASuitableBoy #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #WorkFamily #BehindTheScenes #BTS," she wrote.

Rasika, known to pick meaningful characters, essayed the role of Savita Kapoor in the series. She has a special appearance in the just-released sci-fi comedy web series "OK Computer".

Lately, Rasika has been applauded for her roles in the series "Delhi Crime" and "Mirzapur".

Earlier, when Delhi Crime clocked 2 years Rasika Dugal, who played an important role, said the show will always remain close to her heart. Rasika has time again expressed her love for this web series."I am humbled to have been part of a series that gave me an opportunity to collaborate with the most sensitive creators who chose to tell an important story with such skill and care. To brave and sensitive storytelling," Rasika had said earlier.

The actress, who played Neeti Singh, an idealistic IPS trainee in the show, says: "Delhi Crime will always hold a special place in my heart. The series offered me the opportunity to collaborate with actors, technicians and creators, who dealt with the material with such skill and sensitivity.

The actress even took to Instagram to post a motion poster of the film, celebrating the anniversary. She wrote: "This one will always be close to the heart. To all Madam Sirs! #2YearsOfDelhiCrime #DelhiCrime @netflix_in."

