When Ranveer Singh 'stapled' his stomach for a scene in Lootera

A screengrab of Ranveer Singh from Lootera

Ranveer Singh had "stapled" the side of his stomach and then hit himself there to get the right expression of pain during the shooting of Lootera.

In the movie inspired by O Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf, Ranveer played a young conman posing as an archeologist. The 2013 film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane also featured Sonakshi Sinha.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ranveer Singh said, "I stapled a side of my stomach. And hit at it so that I could feel the intense pain. I won't do such a thing again."

"Now when I watch that particular scene, it takes me back to a memory of immense amount of physical pain," he added.

Ranveer further said that at that time he was in a place of insecurity and did more than what is required to achieve a particular effect, even to an extent of harming himself.

"I wouldn't do it now as I know that there is more efficient way of doing it,'' he said.

Ranveer said he was raw as an actor and was exploring his craft back then. He didn't even know the ABC of filmmaking.

"I was so kaccha during Band Baaja Baraat, I would be doing two shots with Anushka Sharma (his co-star) and there would be a boom mike guy standing and I would ask her: 'Who's this guy?' She's like: 'Whatever dialogues you say, he's going to capture that.' I would be like: 'He's going stand here only?' I literally started from scratch,'' Ranveer said.

For the interview, Ranveer was joined by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Deverakonda, Manoj Bajpayee, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu.

