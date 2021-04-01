Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh hails Anil Kapoor as 'giant of a performer'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh feels veteran actor Anil Kapoor is one-of-a-kind and a giant of a performer. Ranveer posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, he is seen chatting up Anil.

"Cant express the gratitude, the pride, the utter delight and sheer joy of collaborating with one of the most admired screen idols. I deeply cherish the bond that we share. He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist. One of Hindi cinema's finest @anilkapoor," Ranveer wrote.

The actor is gearing up for the release of "83", which was pushed back due to the global outbreak of Covid last year. The film is about India's big win at the 1983 World Cup. He will also be seen in "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" and Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus".

Talking about Anil Kapoor, the actor has been brownie points from the netizens for his loving nature. The actor sent across some homecooked food for actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fatima thanked Anil on Instagram stories as she uploaded picture of the delectable spread. Tagging Kapoor, she wrote: "@anilskapoor You are the best!!! Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana"

Under the photo of all the food boxes from Kapoor, she wrote: "Yuummmmm".

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Animal, scheduled to hit screens on Dussehra 2022. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing relationships of the protagonists.

Anil Kapoor will also be seen in Raj Mehta's "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. The film will narrate the story of two couples.