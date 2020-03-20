Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh gets nostalgic with throwback photos during 'laid back' self-quarantine period

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh knows how to keep his Insta fam entertained, As the actor is in self-quarantine mode, he is giving his fans more reasons to love him. On Friday, the actor took a road down memory lane and shared a number of special moments from his life with his fans on Instagram. The actor revealed that he was going through his picture gallery when he found those moments and shared a couple of throwback photos.

Ranveer Singh shared a childhood picture of his with his sister Ritika. The two siblings look absolutely adorable in the post. He wrote, "Chill at home". Next he shared a poster of one of his old projects called 'Carry On At The Keyhole." The actor captioned it saying, "Rummaging through my pictures. Found this gem I’ll never forget these days " Then he shared a charming photo of his from one of his photoshoots. In the post, he is seen laying on the sofa and wrote, "laid back."

Not just the memories, Ranveer also shared photos with his staff who are seen wearing masks. Interestingly, their masks have the actor's most popular dialogues from his film Gully Boy -- Apna Time Aayega. He captioned the photo saying, "Homie’s precaution drip tight" Ranveer also expressed his desire of getting one of those masks for himself as well.

Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone are making the most of this self-quarantine period. Earlier, Deepika also posted a few photos on Instagram in which he revealed that she is doing her favorite thing during this period, which is cleaning. On Thursday, she also shared a video of doing chocolate bars cheers with Ranveer.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer are all set to share the screen space first time after marriage in their upcoming film '83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on Kapil Dev's life and how he led the Indian cricket team to win the World Cup in 1983. Deepika will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film.