Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn into Mickey and Minnie amid lockdown, see fun picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn into Mickey and Minnie amid lockdown

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been indulging in a lot of social media PDA lately and fans are just loving their chemistry. After complimenting his wife for a delicious meal, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a caricature of himself and wife Deepika Padukone in which they are seen turning into Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Ranveer wrote, "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai." The cute picture shows the superstars in a cartoon version of teh popular kids show Mickey and Minnie. While Ranveer is seen holding a ladle, Deepika ia seen holding a salt shaker in the photo. The caricature is perfect to show how the two actors are involved in the kitchen and making yummy dishes. Check out-

Ranveer has already shown his fans about the super talent of his wife of making Thai food and delicious desserts through the various Instagram posts. On Wednesday, during actor Boman Irani's live session, he also revealed that he helps his wife in the kitchen as well. The actor crashed Boman Irani and Johnny Lever's Instagram live and commented, “Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny Sir.” Soon, the screengrab of his comment was shared by his fan clubs all over the social media.

Earlier, Deepika took part in a Hangout interview with journalist Rajeev Masand during the nationwide lockdown. Asked about her daily routine with Ranveer, she said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Shalini Pandey. Deepika, on the other hand, will star in a new project soon co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in a film with Rishi Kapoor.

