Image Source : INDIA TV Randeep Hooda undergoes knee surgery, picture from hospital surfaces

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, underwent knee surgery after he complained of acute pain in his leg. The latest picture of the actor from the hospital has now surfaced online where he can be seen giving a thumbs up. Randeep Hooda has now been receiving well from his surgery and has also, tested negative for the coronavirus.

Earlier, Ranbir Hooda's father said in a statement, “Thank you all for your concern. Randeep had a surgery yesterday. He is recovering and will be discharged soon. He is COVID-19 negative and the surgery went well so we will be able to take him home soon.”

Randeep celebrated his 44th birthday amid Covid-19 crisis on August 20. The actor was last seen in the Netflix film Extraction. After the success of the film, the actor has signed with a talent management agency in the US called Authentic Talent and Literary Management. Speaking about it, he said in a statement, “Extraction was a huge success worldwide with a phenomenal reach. I really enjoyed working on it and got to learn so many new things from the fabulous cast and crew. As every artist wants to reach out to as many people as possible, I’m very grateful and excited for these new horizons in international cinema.”

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction featured Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary on a mission to rescue the son of an Indian crime lord from Dhaka.

