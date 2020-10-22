Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEPHOODA Randeep Hooda's dream of sighting a leopard in the wild comes true

Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday fulfilled his long time dream of sighting a leopard during a visit to Jaipur's Jhalana Leopard Reserve. On his very first outing after the lifting up of coronavirus induced lockdown, the 'Jims 2,' actor took to Instagram to share a short video from his outing where he is seen seated in a jeep as he photographs two leopards from a distance. He further revealed in the caption, that he had gone to Jaipur's Jhalana for the outing. He ended the post by stating that pictures from the outing and related write-ups will follow soon on his social media.

The actor on Wednesday took to his verified Twitter account to share a video of his visit to Jhalana Safari Park, his fist outing after lockdown. In the video, Randeep is seen clicking a leopard.

"On my first outing after lockdown, my long time dream of sighting a #leopard in the wild finally came true on my maiden visit to #Jhalana - a leopard trove within the heart of #Jaipur. Pics and write-up to follow," captioned the actor.

Randeep had recently shared photographs from the airport saying his love for travel has remained "uninfected" amid the ongoing pandemic.

On the work front, the actor recently completed shooting for the action drama, "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", starring Salman Khan.

He will next be seen in "Unfair & Lovely", a comedy that deals with the Indian obsession for fair skin. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage