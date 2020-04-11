Rakul Preet Singh tries the Handstand T-shirt Challenge. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakul Preet Singh tries the Handstand T-shirt Challenge

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Saturday took part in the handstand T-shirt Challenge that is currently a rage on social media. The challenge gained popularity on social media last week when "Spider-Man" fame Tom Holland posted his attempt to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand against the wall. Taking to her Instagram account, Rakul posted a video that shows her wearing her T-shirt while doing a handstand.

"Was just bored of wearing my tee the normal way#quarantinelife #weekendchallenge So here a task for all of you to do.. it's like a super elevated plank , amazing for your core," captioned the video.

Rakul then nominated actresses Rhea Chakraborty and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to take up the viral challenge. Earlier, actress Neha Sharma had tried the T-shirt Challenge, and her invited, model-sister Aisha Sharma, to take it up.

Apart from this, amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, Rakul is helping over 200 families living in a slum close to her home in Gurugram. The actress along with her parents, Kulwinder Singh and Rajender, is sending packets of home-cooked food to them. "My dad figured this entire slum, where people are completely out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place.

"If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people," Rakul said.

The pandemic coronavirus has been slowly and steadily spreading its wings in India. As a precautionary measure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a 21-day lockdown in the country and has asked everyone to stay at home till April 15. This lockdown has severely hit the daily wage workers in the country who are left with no work and no way to head back to their hometowns or villages. The state and the central government is doing its best to ensure that the basic needs of these people are fulfilled.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page