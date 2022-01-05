Rakul Preet Singh reacts to her and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKUL PREET, JACKKY BHAGNANI Rakul Preet Singh reacts to her and Jackky Bhagnani wedding rumours

On her 31st birthday, Rakul Preet Singh made her relationship with actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani official through a lovable post on social media. She dropped an adorable picture of the duo holding hands and looking into each others' eyes. Since then, their fans and friends have eagerly been waiting for the couple to tie the knot. Now, reacting to her wedding rumours, Rakul Preet Singh said that she would be the first person to talk about it, whenever the wedding actually happens. For the unversed, certain media reports and rumours claimed that Rakul and Jackky may get married in 2022.

Rakul Preet Singh told News18, "Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn’t exist, especially don’t bother me at all. I have learned to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too."

"I only feel people shouldn’t speculate and wait for the truth to come out. Right now my focus is on my work and the 10 films that I have and the other work that is coming in. Everything else will happen when it is due," the actress added.

Meanwhile, on her birthday, Rakul Preet Singh dropped the picture with Jackky and wrote "Thankyouuuu my heart! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in a never-seen-before character in Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming production titled 'Chhatriwali'. The film's first look was recently released on social media as it went on the floors in Lucknow. 'Chhatriwali' is a social family entertainer and tells the story of a female unemployed chemistry graduate in the small town of Karnal, who becomes a condom tester out of desperation for a job.

Apart from this, the actress recently wrapped the shooting of Jackky Bhagnani’s production film with Akshay Kumar. She also shared the picture of the same and wrote, "So we call it a WRAP!!! #Production41 Thank you for this unforgettable and incredible experience. Thank you for being an amazing group of beautiful and talented human beings to work with."