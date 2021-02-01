Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Rakul Preet Singh comes onboard Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G

Ayushmann Khurrana has found his leading lady in the upcoming film Doctor G. The actor had announced the film last year and now, the makers have announced that actress Rakul Preet Singh has joined the star cast opposite the DreamGirl actor. This will be the first time that Rakul and Ayushmann will share the screen. The film will show Ayushmann as Dr. Uday Gupta and Rakul as his college senior.

Talking about the film, Rakul Preet Singh said, "I'm super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many firsts in this film for me, starting with my co-star Ayushmann. I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and director Anubhuti Kashyap for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I heard it. It's an interesting story, revolving around the medical profession and set in a campus. It will provide a new perspective to the audience. I can't wait to start shooting for the film."

Director Anubhuti Kashyap said, "It's always amazing to see two talented individuals coming together. We wanted an interesting cast for the film and I am happy we have Ayushmann and Rakul. Their on-screen pairing is fresh just like the characters they play in the film. Their energies and chemistry will be unique and refreshing for the audience."

Last year, Ayushmann took to his Instagram to announce the film and shared a photo with the script. He wrote, "Opening soon for consultation #DoctorG"

Talking about the film, Ayushmann had earlier told TOI, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I am excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts."