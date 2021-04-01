Rajinikanth to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award: PM Modi, Mahesh Babu congratulate 'Thespian'

Image Source : TWITTER/SUNPICTURES Rajinikanth

'Rajinikanth' became one of the top trends on Twitter soon after Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the superstar will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Calling Rajinikanth "one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema", the I&B minister said that the actor was being awarded for his contribution in the field of acting, production and screenwriting for Indian cinema.

Sharing the news on Twitter along with a picture of Thalaivar, Javadekar wrote, "Posting a picture of the actor, Javadekar wrote: "Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal @Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee."

After Javadekar made the announcement on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rajinikanth with a tweet, "Congratulations Talaivar". Soon Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu too, tweeted.

"Hearty congratulations to Shri @rajinikanth on being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Over the past many years, the versatile actor has been enthralling people by portraying a vast array of roles depicting myriad hues of human experience and emotions.#Rajinikanth," said Naidu and added: "My best wishes for the renowned thespian's future endeavours! #Rajinikanth."

"Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that's Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him," Modi said.

Popular names from the showbiz too took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate the actor. Actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Elated at the announcement of the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke Award to my dear friend @rajinikanth Truly deserving.Your contributions to the film industry are immense my friend! Hearty congratulations! May the force be with you!!"

Extending wishes to the actor, Mahesh Babu said, "Congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being awarded the #DadasahebPhalkeAward!! Your contribution to cinema is unparalleled! Truly an inspiration."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too tweeted for Rajinikanth. He wrote, "Big Congratulations to Super Star @rajinikanth sir to be Conferred with the Prestigious 51st #DadasahebPhalkeAward 2020."

"Congratulations @Rajinikanth Garu on being honoured with prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward for 2019. You truly deserved it," tweeted Boney Kapoor.

Rajini is called Talaivar or "Style Mannan" in the Tamil movie industry. Widely regarded as one of the most popular cinematic icons in India, Rajinikanth has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 by the Government of India.

Rajinikanth, who enjoys a demigod status, made his debut in Tamil cinema with "Apoorva Raagangal". Among his numerous hits are films like "Baashha", "Sivaji" and "Enthiran". He is known as Thalaivar or leader by his fans.

--with IANS inputs