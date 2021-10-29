Rajinikanth in hospital, statement on his health expected Friday evening

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BEHINDWOODS Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital here on Thursday evening for a routine check-up, continues to be in hospital. A senior hospital official told IANS that an update on Rajinikanth's health condition will be issued on Friday evening. On Thursday, Rajinikanth was admitted to Kauvery Hospital for a routine check up. The actor's wife Latha Rajinikanth also told a Tamil news channel that the 70-year-old thespian was admitted for a day for a routine checkup.

Rajinikanth who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Thursday had tweeted that he had watched his yet-to-be released movie 'Annatthe' with his grandson on Wednesday.

On Thursday, it was said Rajinikanth would be discharged from the hospital in a day. The actor's family is also silent on his health condition on Friday.

Earlier, in December 2020, the star had been admitted to the Apollo hospital, Hyderabad, due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. Last year, Rajinikanth decided against taking a much-awaited political plunge citing his health condition. At that time Rajinikanth said the doctors had advised him that fluctuating blood pressure would affect his transplanted kidney.

The 70-year-old star has featured in Bollywood as well as South Indian films and has a humongous fan following. The '2.0' star had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's 'Apoorva Ragangal' and has completed more than 45 years in the Tamil film industry. He has delivered hit films such as 'Billu', 'Muthu', 'Baashha', 'Sivaji', and 'Enthiran'. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar'. He will next be seen in his upcoming film 'Annaatthe', which is currently slated to release on November 4.